The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
  • TTSH
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday March 3, 2021. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Karla Lunan, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer.

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

  • Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.

  • Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597

  • Call – International – (716) 247-5787

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis
Email: investorrelations@tileshop.com


