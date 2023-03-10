U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,195.65
    -131.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

The Tile Shop to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets and UBS Global Consumer Retail Conferences

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced Karla Lunan, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate in the Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference on March 14, 2023 and the UBS Global Consumer Retail Conference on March 16, 2023.

Both conferences will be held at the Lotte New York Palace (455 Madison Avenue). To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Loop representative, UBS representative or Mr. Davis at mark.davis@tileshop.com.

In conjunction with the Company’s participation in the conferences, an updated investor presentation will be available at investors.tileshop.com under “Presentations” before the market opens on March 14, 2023.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop
The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis
Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2978


