U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.50
    -47.50 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,448.00
    -302.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,367.75
    -188.00 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,694.90
    -25.90 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.62 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.40
    -9.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9711
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0990 (+2.67%)
     

  • Vix

    31.92
    -0.68 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6800
    +0.5580 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,269.62
    +214.87 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.63
    +11.85 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.87
    -88.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Tile of Spain Celebrates a Decade of Ceramic Innovation with the Debut of its 2022 Quick Ship Collection for the U.S. Market

·2 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), announces the 2022 update to the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The 10th annual catalog of Spanish tile includes more than 150 ceramic series from 44 Spanish companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide highlighting ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers available for immediate purchase in the U.S. The collection has become an important resource for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals, all of whom work with time-sensitive projects. The resource is updated annually as new trends, innovations and technologies in tile production and design emerge.

"Our Spanish manufacturers recognize the challenges inherent in lead times, whether it's for commercial or residential projects. Our mission with our Quick Ship Collection has always been to respect the challenges that the design community faces and offer exquisitely designed and curated products readily available here in the United States. This is the program's tenth year, and again we feel we've elevated the design choices available," Rocamador Rubio, at Tile of Spain in the United States.

This year's Quick Ship Collection includes a wide range of series from Spanish manufacturers that span the spectrum of today's top interior and exterior design trends. The Quick Ship Collection is interactive; making it easy to search by product category or company name. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description of each collection and U.S. contact information.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2022 Quick Ship Collection include:

  • Adex USA

  • Arcana

  • Argenta Cerámica

  • Arklam

  • Azteca

  • Azulejos Benadresa

  • Baldocer

  • Bellacasa

  • Bestile

  • Ceramica Elias

  • Cerámica Mayor

  • Cerlat, S.A.

  • Cicogres

  • Cobsa

  • Colorker

  • Coverlam

  • Coverlam Top

  • Decocer S.A.

  • Dune Ceramica

  • El Barco SL

  • EMAC Group

  • Emotion Ceramicas

  • Equipe Cerámica

  • Etile

  • Grespania

  • Halcón Ceramicas, S.A.

  • Harmony

  • ITT Ceramic

  • Keraben Grupo

  • Keros

  • KTL Cerámica

  • La Platera

  • Levantina Techlam S.L.U.

  • Mainzu S.L.

  • Museum

  • Onix Mosaico

  • Peronda

  • Porcelánicos HDC

  • Porcelanite Dos

  • Realonda

  • Todagres

  • Togama

  • Undefasa

  • Vives Azulejos y Gres, S.A

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/.

Contact: Jocelyn Hutt and Catherine Hoy
Phone: 617.645.1185 or 732.644.3285
Email: 345660@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tile-of-spain-celebrates-a-decade-of-ceramic-innovation-with-the-debut-of-its-2022-quick-ship-collection-for-the-us-market-301636416.html

SOURCE Tile of Spain

Recommended Stories

  • 30 Billion Reasons Why This Nasdaq Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Why Peabody Energy Jumped Nearly 12% Today

    The market has finally started to factor the soaring price of coal into the miner's share price.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Oil Fluctuates With OPEC+ Cuts Weighed Against Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $82 a barrel as traders weighed a clouded outlook for global economic growth against the potential for output cuts from the OPEC+ producer group.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud C

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • LME Takes First Step Toward Possible Russian Metal Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange is launching a discussion paper that marks the first step toward a potential ban on new supplies of Russian metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida De

  • Here's Why Equinor (EQNR) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Equinor (EQNR) is strongly focused on returning capital to stockholders.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • Canada's Enbridge to sell oil pipelines stake to Indigenous groups for C$1.12 billion

    Canada's Enbridge Inc will sell a C$1.12 billion ($818.83 million) minority stake in seven Alberta oil pipelines to a group of Indigenous communities, in North America's largest energy-related Aboriginal partnership, the company said on Wednesday. Athabasca Indigenous Investments (Aii), a newly formed entity of 23 First Nations and Métis communities, will buy the 11.57% non-operating interest in the pipelines. First Nations in Canada are divided about oil and gas projects that involve traditional lands.

  • India Eyes $550 Million Incentives to Draw Apple, Tablet Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to boost the financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country, wooing companies such as Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Str

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in Suncor Energy's Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Toyota global vehicle output rises 44.3% in Aug to record for month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas. The announcement offers a bit of relief for the Japanese automaker, which has been under scrutiny over whether it can stick to its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing. Vehicle production soared 44.3% in August year-on-year, the first increase since March.

  • Import curbs boost Indian TV manufacturing, Viera group says

    India's ban on smart TV imports two years ago, and tax incentives for domestic producers from federal government and many states, have boosted local manufacturing, said an official at Viera group, one of the fast-growing producers of smart TVs. In July 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration imposed restrictions on TV imports, mainly to contain imports from China and to boost local manufacturing.

  • ExxonMobil & Shell Initiate Sale of Offshore Gas Assets

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are also seeking to divest their stakes in the British southern North Sea gas hub, consisting of the Clipper Leman Alpha hubs and the Bacton terminal in eastern England.

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.