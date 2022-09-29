Tile of Spain Celebrates a Decade of Ceramic Innovation with the Debut of its 2022 Quick Ship Collection for the U.S. Market
MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), announces the 2022 update to the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The 10th annual catalog of Spanish tile includes more than 150 ceramic series from 44 Spanish companies.
The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide highlighting ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers available for immediate purchase in the U.S. The collection has become an important resource for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals, all of whom work with time-sensitive projects. The resource is updated annually as new trends, innovations and technologies in tile production and design emerge.
"Our Spanish manufacturers recognize the challenges inherent in lead times, whether it's for commercial or residential projects. Our mission with our Quick Ship Collection has always been to respect the challenges that the design community faces and offer exquisitely designed and curated products readily available here in the United States. This is the program's tenth year, and again we feel we've elevated the design choices available," Rocamador Rubio, at Tile of Spain in the United States.
This year's Quick Ship Collection includes a wide range of series from Spanish manufacturers that span the spectrum of today's top interior and exterior design trends. The Quick Ship Collection is interactive; making it easy to search by product category or company name. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description of each collection and U.S. contact information.
Tile of Spain companies in the 2022 Quick Ship Collection include:
Adex USA
Arcana
Argenta Cerámica
Arklam
Azteca
Azulejos Benadresa
Baldocer
Bellacasa
Bestile
Ceramica Elias
Cerámica Mayor
Cerlat, S.A.
Cicogres
Cobsa
Colorker
Coverlam
Coverlam Top
Decocer S.A.
Dune Ceramica
El Barco SL
EMAC Group
Emotion Ceramicas
Equipe Cerámica
Etile
Grespania
Halcón Ceramicas, S.A.
Harmony
ITT Ceramic
Keraben Grupo
Keros
KTL Cerámica
La Platera
Levantina Techlam S.L.U.
Mainzu S.L.
Museum
Onix Mosaico
Peronda
Porcelánicos HDC
Porcelanite Dos
Realonda
Todagres
Togama
Undefasa
Vives Azulejos y Gres, S.A
To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/.
