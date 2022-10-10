U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

TILLAMOOK COUNTY CREAMERY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL "ALL FOR FARMERS AUCTION"

·6 min read

The online, fund-raising auction features one-of-a-kind items such as a vintage Volkswagen® pick-up, an overnight stay at the Tillamook Creamery, and a year's worth of groceries – all to help support the future of farming

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) – a 113-year-old farmer-led and owned dairy co-operative – announced today its 2022 All For Farmers initiative. All For Farmers is devoted to preserving farmland, assisting farmers in financial need, and supporting the overall future of farming. Now in its third year, funds generated by the TCCA All For Farmers initiative have been used to help permanently protect more than 10,000 acres of farmland nationwide.

The 2022 edition of All For Farmers will feature a one-of-a-kind virtual auction including a range of never-before-offered items and exclusive experiences. All proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to American Farmland Trust (AFT) – a national non-profit dedicated to preserving farmland and helping farmers thrive. The All For Farmers Auction bidding will open Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on eBay and will close on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT for these auction items:

  • Night at the Tillamook Creamery – Pack up the sleeping bags and pick 24 besties for an exclusive, first-time-ever overnight at the Creamery in the heart of Tillamook County near the beautiful Oregon Coast. TCCA will provide dinner, dessert, snacks, breakfast, and specially curated activities and swag for the whole crew. Opening bid: $1,500.

  • 1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Double Cab Tillamook-Branded Busi – Turn heads when rolling through town in this one-of-a-kind restored, vintage VW pick-up – a retired member of the iconic TCCA "Yum Bus" fleet. Ideal for the auto enthusiast or those looking for a cute classic to cruise to the farmers market, this truck is sure to bring a smile to the streets. Opening bid: $20,000.

  • Summer Weekend Stay at Maine's Turner Farm– A two-night stay for four at the Turner Farm Guest House in picturesque North Haven, Maine. This relaxing weekend away includes farm-to-table culinary experiences, exploring the nature preserve and scenic views, and private beach and dock access. Opening bid: $450.

  • SMEG Fridge Stocked With Tillamook® Cheddar – A true super fan needs a special fridge just for cheese. This Orange mini SMEG™ fridge is fully stocked and packed with 15 pounds of assorted Tillamook cheeses, just in time for the holidays ahead. Opening bid: $250.

  • 2012 Maker's Reserve Mother Loaf – Aged for a decade, this 40-pound block is TCCA's longest-aged cheddar, and the sharpest, boldest, biggest block ever released. This one-of-a-kind Mother Loaf is the perfect secret weapon for everything from holiday hosting to decadent snacking. Opening bid: $150.

  • A Year's Worth of Groceries from Giant Food – For food lovers in the mid-Atlantic: the chance to win a year's worth of groceries from Giant Food – you read that right. Auction item contains 52 gift cards with $100 value each that can be redeemed at any Giant Food store within Delaware, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Opening bid: $500.

The TCCA All For Farmers initiative benefits AFT and its Brighter Future Fund grant program. Since the Brighter Future Fund's creation in 2020, TCCA and AFT's partnership has generated $3.2 million for AFT efforts to support farmers from coast-to-coast through fund-raising efforts and direct corporate giving. In turn, the AFT Brighter Future Fund has helped 330 farmers in more than 44 states and Puerto Rico, including many that are under-served in agriculture, such as farmers of color, female, and LGBTQ+ farmers.

"As a farmer-owned co-op and a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™), TCCA is dedicated to being a force for good in the world," said Jocelyn Bridson, Director of Environment & Community Impact at TCCA. "Doing right by the cows and farms, people and products, and for the community and the environment is not just about staying true to our core values, it's about supporting farms and underrepresented farmers across the country to do the same, for generations to come."

Visitors at the Tillamook Creamery can also support the initiative, with the option to round up and donate to AFT on every purchase made. Direct donations to the AFT Brighter Future Fund can also be made at AllForFarmers.com

"American Farmland Trust is grateful for the generous support from Tillamook and our brand partners," said Ryan Lauer, Director of Corporate Partnerships at AFT. "The proceeds from these fantastic auction items will enable marginalized farmers across the US to build resiliency, access land, and improve farm viability."

Auction items are available for viewing now at ebay.com/AllForFarmersAuction. To learn more about the issues that farmers face and to read stories about farmers who have been supported by the All For Farmers campaign and the Brighter Future Fund, visit AllForFarmers.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association 
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About American Farmland Trust
American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through its No Farms, No Food® message. Since its founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.5 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported thousands of farm families. Learn more at https://farmland.org/.

i Purchase of the VW bus is subject to the winning bidder's execution of TCCA's Purchase Agreement and Bill of Sale, a copy of which will be available to view from the auction page.

Media Contact:
Jenna Faller, FleishmanHillard
jenna.faller@fleishman.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tillamook-county-creamery-association-announces-first-ever-virtual-all-for-farmers-auction-301642298.html

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

