Tillman Networks closes a Delayed Draw Term Loan with Lombard Odier Investment Managers and CoVenture

·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Networks ("TN"), a leading provider of network infrastructure services across the United States has closed on a delayed draw term loan facility with Lombard Odier Investment Managers ("LOIM ") and CoVenture. The sizing of the secured facility enables TN to further its expansion and growth plans providing deployment services to leading national cellular network and digital infrastructure operators.

"Lombard Odier Investment Managers is pleased to support TN's promotion of digitalization as an enabling technology, contributing downstream sustainable solutions toward the net zero climate transition," said Rhys Marsh, Portfolio Manager, Sustainable Private Credit at LOIM "5G deployment additionally facilitates the reduction of upstream network energy intensity per bit of data transmitted."

"CoVenture is proud to support Tillman Networks' dynamic team during this upcoming period of immense growth and expansion as Tillman Networks continues to contribute to our country's ongoing network diversification," said Michael Breitstein, Managing Director at CoVenture.

"We are very excited to partner with Lombard Odier Investment Managers and CoVenture on this important transaction," said Daniel Miller, Tillman Networks Chief Financial Officer. "As network deployment demands accelerate and grow, being properly capitalized is extremely important. LOIM , CoVenture, and Tillman share a mutual recognition of the importance of digital-enabled connectivity, especially in rural areas, and the services that Tillman Networks offers. We're very happy to have them as partners as we continue to grow."

About Tillman Networks
Tillman Networks is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, a holding company focused on building premier digital infrastructure businesses globally. Tillman Networks was founded in 2019 to provide a holistic solution to network deployment at the national level. It offers a complete portfolio of services including site development, design and engineering, and implementation and maintenance of network infrastructure.

About LOIM
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is the asset management division of Lombard Odier Group, the 226 year-old, independently owned, Swiss private bank and a leader in sustainable investing. In 2019, Lombard Odier received B Corp certification from leading non-profit B Lab, in recognition of its corporate sustainability practices. With more than 180 investment professionals, LOIM is a global business with a network of 13 offices across Europe, Asia and North America. The firm manages over USD 75 billion in equity, fixed income, and alternative assets for institutions and private clients (as of 31 December 2021).

About CoVenture
CoVenture is an alternative asset management firm investing across the capital stack, often providing the first institutional equity and/or debt financing to business operations across financial services, new forms of media, platform economies and other industries. For more information visit https://coventure.vc/.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tillman-networks-closes-a-delayed-draw-term-loan-with-lombard-odier-investment-managers-and-coventure-301549441.html

SOURCE Tillman Networks

