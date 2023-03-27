U.S. markets closed

Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 10, 2023

Tilray Brands, Inc.
·2 min read
Tilray Brands, Inc.
Tilray Brands, Inc.

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2023 on April 10, 2023 after the market close.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

Retail Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions to Tilray via the stockholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until April 7, 2023. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2023-q3.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information:
Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com
Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com


