Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) dips 15% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

This month, we saw the Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) up an impressive 35%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 45% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

After losing 15% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Tilray Brands isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Tilray Brands saw its revenue fall by 0.2%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 45% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Tilray Brands is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tilray Brands stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While Tilray Brands shareholders are down 45% for the year, the market itself is up 3.8%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 22%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tilray Brands is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

