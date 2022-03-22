U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

TILT Holdings Announces Appointment of VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Lynn Ricci brings two decades of IR and communications experience to broaden executive leadership

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the Company expanded its leadership team by hiring Lynn Ricci as VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

“As TILT continues to execute on its new strategy launched in 2021, we have also been building bench strength with new executive leadership joining the team over the last year,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “Lynn’s strong cannabis industry background combined with expertise in investor relations across various industries further strengthens the TILT executive management team as we continue to execute on our vision of helping cannabis businesses build brands.”

Ms. Ricci joined TILT in March 2022, bringing her deep investor relations and corporate communications expertise and cannabis industry knowledge to the team. Prior to joining TILT, Ms. Ricci was head of investor relations and communications and led ESG and DEI initiatives at Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Previously, she has managed investor relations and communications at companies such as Momenta Pharmaceuticals, SoundBite Communications, and Authorize.net.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Instagram: @tiltholdings
Twitter: @TILT_Holdings

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Juliet Fairbrother
MATTIO Communications
TILT@mattio.com
631.338.5343


