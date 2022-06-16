Tilt Sensor Market Size to grow by USD 72.84 Million|Driven by Implementation of IIoT |Technavio

The tilt sensor market report is segmented by the End-user (mining and construction industry, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense industry, telecommunications industry, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tilt sensor market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 72.84 million, at a progressing CAGR of 6.3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. New safety regulations pertaining to tilt sensors and MEWPs are the key tilt sensor market trends contributing to the market growth. Significantly, safety regulations in the US and Europe are becoming more stringent. To meet the growing safety requirements, manufacturers of cranes, lift platforms, and agricultural equipment are incorporating tilt sensors to help ensure the safety of the working personnel. For instance, sensors are used to measure the angle of the crane tilt to check whether the crane has attained the required safety certifications. In addition to safety requirements, government regulations related to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are a mandate that must be taken into consideration. These requirements place an increasing burden on design engineers for including the latest technological advantages while also ensuring compliance with new regulations. These requirements are boosting the tilt sensor market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tilt Sensor Market: Major Growth Drivers

The tilt sensor market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growing adoption of tilt sensors in industrial sectors

Stringent regulatory requirements

Implementation of IIoT

Tilt Sensor Market: Vendor Analysis

The tilt sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and service to compete in the market. The tilt sensor market report offers information on several market vendors, including ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, IFM Electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG among others.

ALTHEN GmbH - The company offers high-precision two-axis tilt sensors that are rugged enough for harsh environments.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Tilt Sensor Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Tilt Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

