Tilt Sensor Market Size to grow by USD 72.84 Million|Driven by Implementation of IIoT |Technavio

·14 min read

The tilt sensor market report is segmented by the End-user (mining and construction industry, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense industry, telecommunications industry, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tilt sensor market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 72.84 million, at a progressing CAGR of 6.3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. New safety regulations pertaining to tilt sensors and MEWPs are the key tilt sensor market trends contributing to the market growth. Significantly, safety regulations in the US and Europe are becoming more stringent. To meet the growing safety requirements, manufacturers of cranes, lift platforms, and agricultural equipment are incorporating tilt sensors to help ensure the safety of the working personnel. For instance, sensors are used to measure the angle of the crane tilt to check whether the crane has attained the required safety certifications. In addition to safety requirements, government regulations related to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are a mandate that must be taken into consideration. These requirements place an increasing burden on design engineers for including the latest technological advantages while also ensuring compliance with new regulations. These requirements are boosting the tilt sensor market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends -Download a sample now!

Tilt Sensor Market: Major Growth Drivers

The tilt sensor market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Growing adoption of tilt sensors in industrial sectors

  • Stringent regulatory requirements

  • Implementation of IIoT

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. For information on the market challenges -Request a Sample now!

Tilt Sensor Market: Vendor Analysis

The tilt sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and service to compete in the market. The tilt sensor market report offers information on several market vendors, including ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, IFM Electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG among others.

  • ALTHEN GmbH - The company offers high-precision two-axis tilt sensors that are rugged enough for harsh environments.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Tilt Sensor Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Tilt Sensor Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Tilt Sensor Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The machine vision camera market share is expected to increase by USD 15.07 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. Download a sample now!

  • The electric winch market share is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Download a sample now!

Tilt Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 72.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Mining and construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive and transportation industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALTHEN GmbH

  • 10.4 Balluff GmbH

  • 10.5 Baumer Holding AG

  • 10.6 ifm electronic GmbH

  • 10.7 Pepperl and Fuchs SE

  • 10.8 Rotero Holding

  • 10.9 SICK AG

  • 10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 10.11 TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tilt-sensor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-72-84-milliondriven-by-implementation-of-iiot-technavio-301568820.html

SOURCE Technavio

