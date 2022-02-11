U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.00
    -24.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -155.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,594.75
    -106.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.50
    -12.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.78
    +0.90 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.56 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.96
    +5.00 (+25.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9900
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.33
    -1,466.49 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.06
    -15.13 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.46
    -61.94 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Tilt Sensor Market Size Worth $402.94 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The tilt sensor market size is projected to reach $402.94 million by 2028 from $268.72 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Tilt Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal and Non-Metal), Technology (Force Balance, MEMS, and Fluid Filled), and Industry (Mining & Construction, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The tilt sensor market growth is driven by the upsurge in demand for construction equipment and surge in demand for automotive and transportation industries. The mining and construction segment led the global market with a market share of 31.3% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 30.5% share by 2028. The force balance segment led the global market with a market share of 46.0% in 2020 and it is expected to garner 44.5% share by 2028.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 268.72 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 402.94 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

155

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

84

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material, Technology, and Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011684/


Tilt Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tilt sensor market and its ecosystem.

In November 2021, Sensata Technologies finalized the acquisition of SmartWitness Holdings, Inc., a leading video telematics provider.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the key countries in the Middle East and Africa region. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Kuwait are among the major contributors to the GDP of the region. These countries have a large clientele for high-tech consumer electronics, including smart wearable, smartphones, portable computers, and washing machines. The high demand for consumer electronics drives the demand for tilt sensors across the region. During Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) in 2019, Calidus, an Emirati company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based aerospace and defense company GDC Middle East for exporting new B-250 light attack aircraft to other nations in the region. This boosts the requirement for the tilt sensors required in aircraft. The Middle East region witnesses the presence of a robust healthcare sector, along with the high adoption of advanced surgical equipment and diagnostic tools. Tilt sensors are able to adjust a patient’s body angle precisely to the required alignment to speed up the rehabilitation time and the healing.

Additionally, Industrial application of hybrid propulsion in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, human-machine interface (HMI), and artificial intelligence (AI), among other technological advancements, is expected to drive the demand for respective tilt sensors across the region. In the aspect of the drone’s configuration, the position angle of the tilt sensor is utilized for measuring the balance of space attitude. In 2019, Benban Solar Park was connected to Egypt’s National Grid, and currently, the solar plant generates 930GWh a year that is enough for powering 420,000 households, which is the equivalent to avoidance of 423,000 tons of CO2 emissions.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011684/


The MEA tilt sensor market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain. Due to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and parts has been disturbed. The demand for sensor systems and sensors declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the MEA countries. This resulted in a loss of businesses among the sensor systems and sensor manufacturers delivering their products to various industries in the region. Many countries with higher manufacturing units, such as Turkey, Israel, and South Africa, witnessed critical scenarios in procuring various electronics and semiconductor products, including sensors, which showcased a decline in the MEA tilt sensor market growth in the region.

The surge in the construction activities in the region led to the rapidly growing construction industry. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are among the major market players in the GCC construction industry. The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic discontinued several construction activities and projects in these countries, and some of the projects are still likely to remain halted.

The tilt sensor market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held the largest share of the global market. Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players operating in the tilt sensor market.

The growing manufacturing activities globally and the rapidly expanding packaging industry drive the market growth of industrial robots. Due to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies imposed by several countries, the trade barriers in this market might be a restraining factor. North America is a quick adopter of all the latest technological advancements. Major North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico adopted wide applications of tilt sensors across various industry verticals, such as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, mining, construction, healthcare, food & beverages, aviation, and aerospace.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011684/


Tilt Sensor Market: Consumer Electronics Overview
Tilt sensors are used in a variety of ways in consumer electronic items such as handheld computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. A tilt sensor determines the device's angular position for the auto-rotate function to work on smartphones. Radio receivers, mp3 players, video recorders, camcorders, personal computers, video game consoles, and automobile electronics are all examples of consumer electronic products. Most consumer electronic products have a sensor component. A sensor could be a single component, a module, active, passive, a wired or wireless input switch. Sensors are widely used for monitoring, measuring, and data logging in consumer electronics.




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/tilt-sensor-market


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • OPEC Supply Issues Risk Heightening Oil-Market Volatility

    Chronic oil-supply issues among a group of major producing nations threaten to increase tightness and volatility in the energy market and push prices higher still, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • OPEC+ Supply Shortfall May Push Oil Price Higher, IEA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could climb further because of the OPEC+ coalition’s “chronic” struggle to revive production, unless the group’s Middle Eastern heavyweights pump extra to compensate, the International Energy Agency warned.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher Wi

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi

    At Texport Industries' factories in India's south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids' clothes for U.S. customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl's Corp. After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024. Sustained success for the textile and apparel (T&A) industry, the country's biggest employer after farming, is crucial if Modi is to succeed in taming unemployment.