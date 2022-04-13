U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.25
    +17.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,250.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,016.25
    +71.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.00
    +12.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.17
    +1.57 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.90
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.49
    -0.88 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7530
    +0.3650 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,873.54
    -468.88 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.23
    +8.73 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.46
    +3.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Tim Cook hit out at the antitrust regulators trying to crack open Apple's App Store

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at a privacy conference on Tuesday about potential new antitrust laws.

  • The laws may force Apple to let users download apps from places other than the App Store, Cook said.

  • Cook said those laws could weaken privacy and security for iPhone users.

Apple CEO Tim Cook warned lawmakers on Tuesday that legislative attempts to crack open Apple's walled garden could have "unintended consequences" for people's privacy.

"We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim," Cook said during a speech at the International Association of Privacy Professionals conference.

"In Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps onto iPhone that circumvent the App Store through a process called sideloading," Cook said.

Currently, iPhone users cannot sideload any apps onto their device. So for example, they can't download an app to iPhone from a website on a browser.

Cook said enabling sideloading on iPhones would mean "data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will."

He also said it would mean weaker security for users, as bad actors could also circumvent the App Store's vetting process.

"Proponents of these regulations argue that no harm would be done by simply giving people a choice but taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice," he said.

"If we are forced to let unvetted apps onto iPhone the unintended consequences will be profound," he added.

Cook did not specifically name any policymakers or prospective laws but a US bill introduced in August called the Open App Markets Act specifically targets Apple and Google's App Stores. If it passes, the law would force the companies to allow sideloading.

Developers have complained about the degree of control Apple exerts over its App Store, saying it amounts to anti-competitive conduct. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August 2020 over its requirement that developers use its payment system for in-app transactions, which levies a 15% to 30% charge on payments.

Spotify filed an official antitrust complaint with the European Union in March 2019, saying that the charge meant it had to raise prices while also facing direct competition from Apple, which has its own music-streaming platform, Apple Music.

The EU reached its preliminary conclusion in April 2021 that Apple's rules did indeed breach European competition law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Stumbles On a Very Annoying Obstacle

    Apple has run into hurdles and delayed the launch of its blood pressure monitor for its smartwatch, according to sources. Employees are still working on an update to the sensor and software that would tell a person if they have high blood pressure, according to the sources. Apple has been working on the blood pressure monitor for the past four years, but the additional feature may not be ready for the market until 2025, the sources said.

  • Clubhouse's latest experiment is in-room games

    The debut game presents users with icebreaker questions and challenges.

  • White Iowans who supported Obama in 2008 not embracing the Black woman running for governor

    NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — In 2008, this overwhelmingly white state was Barack Obama’s unlikely launching pad to become the nation’s […] The post White Iowans who supported Obama in 2008 not embracing the Black woman running for governor appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman Filmed Tackling Black Teen In NYC Hotel Lobby Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime

    Miya Ponsetto became known as “SoHo Karen” after she was filmed accusing a Black teen of taking her phone. The phone was found later in an Uber.

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $85 Off

    You can save up to $85 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • CBS Sports names Ravens’ most desired draft do-over

    CBS Sports named the Ravens' most desired draft do-over

  • National Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

    The National Urban League released its annual report on the State of Black America on Tuesday, and its findings are grim. This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9% of the American pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made economic and health gains, they’ve slipped further behind white people in education, social justice and civic engagement since this index was launched in 2005.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla will release a cheaper Model Y with bigger batteries soon

    Tesla is offering a Model Y with its new battery and a lower-priced AWD configuration, but it's currently limited to staff.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Popped on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped on Tuesday morning after the company announced it will introduce a new pay-as-you-go subscription offering for its MongoDB Atlas database platform. The program will be accessible via Alphabet's Google Cloud. As of 1 p.m. EDT, MongoDB stock is up 3.5%.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Tim Cook warns of privacy 'emergency' in attack on social media and search engines

    The world is facing a pivotal moment in the battle for online privacy as a scramble to collect users' data risks making society "less innovative and less human", the chief executive of Apple has said.

  • Couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Software startup led by Peloton co-founder makes St. Louis key to its operations

    A software startup led by a co-founder of high-profile fitness company Peloton has made St. Louis a hub of its operations, with the city being home to a cluster of its employees and its only office.