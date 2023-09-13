Tim Cook Surprises Apple Fans With His Acting Debut at the iPhone 15 Reveal

CEO Tim Cook (C) at an Apple event during which the company revealed its lineup of the latest iPhone 15 versions as well as other product upgrades. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple (AAPL) revealed four new iPhones and a new Apple Watch at its annual product launch event today (September 12) at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. But the most talked-about reveal was not a new Apple gadget but rather CEO Tim Cook’s surprisingly good acting skills, showcased in a five-minute skit shown between product presentations.

About twenty minutes into the event, Apple played a short film highlighting some of the milestones in its environmental initiatives. In the video, Cook played himself, at a company meeting alongside Apple executives played by Apple TV actors, being grilled by Mother Nature (played by Octavia Spencer) about Apple’s carbon footprint.

The company has set a goal of being carbon neutral across its entire value chain, including suppliers and distributors, by 2030. It reached net carbon neutrality for its global corporate operations in 2020.

In the skit, executives explained that the company now operates on 100 percent clean electricity and has reduced transportation emissions by 95 percent in products shipped by ocean instead of air, among other achievements. At the end, Cook stood eye-to-eye with Mother Nature in a suspenseful scene where he promised all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact in just a few years.

Viewers were apparently impressed, not by the promise but by Cook’s acting chops.

“Tim Cook is starting his acting career and I’m proud of them,” one Twitter user posted.

“Apple’s climate progress is impressive—but the most impressive part of that skit is 100% Tim Cook’s acting,” tweeted another.

Meanwhile, initial reactions to the new iPhones were muted. Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which feature new color options and more advanced cameras than the iPhone 14. Apple also unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which have cases made from titanium.

Apple shares fell about 2 percent following today’s event.

Apple's climate progress is impressive – but the most impressive part of that skit is 100% Tim Cook's acting. Best he's ever done by far! 🤣 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 12, 2023

They got my guy Tim Cook acting downnnn where’s his Oscar 😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z4Ww567FaI — jeremy (@hellyeahjeremy) September 12, 2023

Tim Cook is actually kind of slaying acting in a skit with Octavia Spencer playing Mother Nature to highlight some of their environmental initiatives. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rCdFaZRsvK — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) September 12, 2023

Tim Cook is starting his acting career and I'm proud of him. pic.twitter.com/tLitJSVo8B — Alvin (@sondesix) September 12, 2023

