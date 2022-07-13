U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Tim Hortons Camp Day is TODAY and 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps

·5 min read

  • Today, 100 per cent of the proceeds from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Tim Hortons, its restaurant owners and guests collectively raised $12.4 million last year and over $225 million in the 30-year history of Camp Day.

  • Since 1974, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has supported over 300,000 youth through its multi-year development programs at its seven Tims Camps, along with providing school-based and community-based programming.

  • Tims guests can also purchase a $2 Camp Day motivational bracelet available in one of four vibrant colours and NEW this year, a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds donated directly to support Tims Camps.

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tim Hortons is celebrating its 31st annual Camp Day! Across Canada and the United States, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot coffee and iced coffee sales are being donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps.

Tim Hortons Camp Day is TODAY and 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)
Camp Day has raised over $225 million in its history and has helped Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

"Camp has impacted me in more ways than one," says Sunita, who experienced five years of Tims Camps before becoming a Tims Camps counsellor. "Tims Camps has made me a more confident and courageous person and continues to help me grow each summer I return. You're never not learning or developing as an individual, so I wouldn't be the person I am today, or who I will become, without the support of everyone at Tims Camps."

Many of the young people who attend Tims Camps have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town, notes Graham Oliver, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner and President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Our multi-day, overnight camp experiences are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills in youth, and strengthening social ties and community connections that can help youth better cope with challenging circumstances," says Oliver. "We challenge young people. We help them see their best self. And we work with them as they carve a path towards the future they want."

Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important and cherished days on the Tim Hortons calendar, with all restaurant owners, team members and corporate staff dedicated to making each year's campaign more impactful than the last.

"The profound impact Camp Day has had in raising over $225 million in its history and supporting over 300,000 youth is a testament to the dedication and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and team members and the incredible support from Tims guests year after year," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I'm looking forward to another successful Camp Day this year and want to thank everyone involved from coast to coast to coast for helping to change the lives of youth in our communities."

To support Tims Camps and Camp Day today, guests can:

  • Place an order for a hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery.

  • Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers or friends and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners.

  • Guests can purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours or, NEW this year, a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds going directly to Tims Camps.

  • Use tap to give in restaurants to donate $2 using your mobile wallet or card, or Round Up your order at cash or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100 per cent of the balance going to support Tims Camps. Guests can also ask team members about making a donation to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps as part of their order.

  • Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

  • Share your photos celebrating Camp Day on social by using #TimsCampDay

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for underserved young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round summer, school and community programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c9243.html

