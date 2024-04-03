Tim Hortons launches into new market with Hornell store. Here’s when construction starts.

Canada's largest quick-service restaurant chain is getting closer to its Maple City and Southern Tier debut.

Timbits Tuesday, anyone?

Construction of a Tim Hortons Hornell store at 111 Seneca St. will start later this month, according to franchise owner Blake Tarana of TAR Enterprises.

“We are looking at the third week of April (to begin). We are going to push it, but generally it is 100 days, 110 days to build the store," Tarana said.

That timing would allow the store to open around the last week of August or the first week of September, Tarana said.

The site at 111 Seneca St. in the City of Hornell is cleared ahead of the construction of a Tim Hortons restaurant. The store is expected to open in late August or early September.

Formerly a McDonald's restaurant, the existing building at the Seneca Street site was demolished late last year, clearing the way for a 1,600 square foot store with seating for more than a dozen inside and additional places outside. WiFi will be available for customers.

A drive-thru will fit about 16 vehicles at maximum capacity. It will loop around the building and the site will feature entrances and exits on both Seneca and Bennett streets.

The Hornell Tim Hortons will be identical to a store on East State Street in Olean.

Tim Hortons is best known for coffee, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, and Timbits, the famous bite-sized, sweet Canadian dough balls. According to analysts, the chain generated approximately $3.97 billion in U.S. dollars in 2023.

The Hornell store marks new territory for the franchise, which is immensely popular in Canada and Western New York.

“It is our first time entering a new market in a while," Tarana said. “We have been in Jamestown for 23 years, there have been stores in Olean for 20 years. So, this is the first time we are entering a market where we are not used to it. We are excited and we think it is going to do great there."

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Tim Hortons: Construction on new Hornell store to begin in April