Tim Hortons is adding another exciting item to its cold beverage line-up with the introduction of a new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher, now available in restaurants across Canada

Made with freshly brewed iced tea, the new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher is a perfect blend of green tea sweetened with aromatic passionfruit, adding delicate sweet tropical notes, topped with a splash of refreshing lemonade for a new and deliciously blended tangy twist

The new Quencher is the perfect light and refreshing beverage to welcome warmer weather

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is adding another exciting flavour to the Quenchers line-up with the introduction of the new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher.

Tim Hortons passion for cold beverages continues with the launch of the new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Now available in restaurants across Canada, Tims Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher was crafted by the company's in-house beverage innovation experts. The new cold beverage is made with a perfect blend of freshly brewed green tea sweetened with aromatic passionfruit syrup, adding delicate sweet tropical notes, topped with a splash of refreshing lemonade for a new and deliciously blended tangy twist.

The Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher is the second new Quenchers innovation to launch this Spring - a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher was introduced in March.

"The response to our Quenchers platform since we first launched them last summer has been fantastic. The introduction of both our Iced Tea Quencher and this new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher are a demonstration of our commitment to growing both our Quenchers offerings, and our unique and delicious cold beverage assortment," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons Canada.

Guests can enjoy Quenchers on their own or include them in Tim Hortons lunch combos as the perfect thirst-quenching beverage for their afternoon meal or refresh on a warm day.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Story continues

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c0941.html