To celebrate today's launch of Roll Up To Win, we took a look back at last spring's contest to explore how Canadians had played the iconic Tims game. We found guests in Sydney, N.S., were the most committed Roll Up To Win players in Canada. They earned enough Rolls to win the most free coffees and donuts on a per capita basis compared to anywhere else in Canada!





Other Roll Up capitals across the country included Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.; Prince George, B.C.; Brandon, Man.; Saint John, N.B.; St. John's, N.L.; Chatham, Ont.; Charlottetown, P.E.I.; Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.; Prince Albert, Sask.; and Whitehorse, Yukon.

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Roll Up To Win is back at Tim Hortons starting today through April 3, giving Canadians a chance to win over $100 million in prizes including one of 15 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, over 900 getaways, over $15 million in gift cards and promo codes, plus about 14 million coffee and donut prizes and 45,000 $25 Tim Cards!

Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada – led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. And every Roll is a winner!

New this year, guests will also receive an additional bonus Roll when they place an eligible mobile order on the Tims app – which means an extra prize with their order!

To celebrate today's launch of Roll Up To Win, we took a look back at last spring's contest to explore how Canadians had played the iconic Tims game. We found guests in Sydney, N.S., were the most committed Roll Up To Win players in Canada – they earned enough Rolls to win the most free coffees and donuts on a per capita basis compared to anywhere else in Canada! The next four top-Rolling cities in Canada were Saint John, N.B., Chatham, Ont., Woodstock, Ont., and Orillia, Ont.

Other Roll Up capitals across the country included Spruce Grove, Alta., Surrey, B.C., Winnipeg, Man., St. John's, N.L., Yellowknife, N.W.T., Iqaluit, Nunavut, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Joliette, Que., Saskatoon, Sask., and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Other fun Roll Up facts from last spring's contest:

When you play Roll Up To Win, every Roll is a winner – and there was a dizzying number of Rolls being awarded all day and night throughout the contest! Last spring, an average of more than 89,000 Rolls were earned by guests every hour during the contest period. That's an average of almost 1,500 Rolls a minute or 25 Rolls per second around the clock!





Who can claim to be a Roll Up "high roller?" The top 10,000 Roll Up players last spring earned at least 130 Rolls during the contest period!





This year we're giving away 9.8 million coffee prizes – that's enough to fill approximately TWO Olympic-sized swimming pools!





If you stacked up all 4.2 million of the donuts we're giving away in this year's contest you could reach the height of the CN Tower – about 193 times! That's also the equivalent of almost 18 Mount Logans, which is the highest mountain in Canada.

"We want to thank our loyal guests in Sydney and in the other Roll Up To Win capitals for being so devoted to playing Roll Up with us last year – and we're so excited to kick off another campaign today," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We know Roll Up is a huge event for our guests and with the addition of new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and over $100 million in prizes available to be won, we're giving guests more reasons than ever before to play Roll Up To Win – and once again, every Roll is a winner!"

To encourage guests who have not yet registered for Tims Rewards to get Rolling this year, they will earn 70 bonus points when they register during the Roll Up contest period and make an eligible purchase – which is enough points for a coffee or tea, or a donut, baked good or bagel.



Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.

Prizes available to be won during Roll Up To Win include:

2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicle – 15 to be won

6-Night Vacation at Hilton hotels – 10 to be won

2-Night Weekend Getaway with Hilton – 150 to be won

7-Night CanaDream RV Vacation – 10 to be won

Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – 100 to be won

Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone – 100 to be won

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – 20 to be won

1-Month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC – 150,000 to be won

$1,000 American Express ® Prepaid Card – 234 to be won

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex ® – 50 to be won

Free Cineplex ® Store Digital Rental Code – 70,000 to be won

$10 off a Home Premiere Rental Code on Cineplex ® Store – 20,000 to be won

$5,000 Home Hardware eGift Card – 10 to be won

100 Home Hardware eGift Card – 1,000 to be won

The Bay $100 eGift Card – 50 to be won

The Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card – 100,000 to be won

JOURNIE Rewards Fuel for a Year card – 10 to be won

7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won

5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 20,000 to be won

SN NOW 3-month sports streaming subscription – 100,000 to be won

Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket – 250 to be won

Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box – 50 to be won

25% Off ChillyMoose.ca Digital Promo Code – 250,000 to be won

$10 Crave Digital Promo Code – 100,000 to be won

PKG ® Carry Goods Travel Essentials Bundle – 300 to be won

$40 Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 100,000 to be won

50% Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 200,000 to be won

Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds – 1,500 to be won

40% Off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Code – 4,000,000 to be won

1-Year subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won

3-Month subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won

$25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won

Coffee Prizes – more than 9.8 million to be won

Donut Prizes – more than 4.2 million to be won

Double or Triple Points on your next MO&P Order – 20,000,000 to be won

Tims Rewards points prizes – more than 21.7 million prizes to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca . Roll Up To Win runs through April 3. All Rolls must be revealed by April 24.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

