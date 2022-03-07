U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,267.00
    -60.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,123.00
    -460.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,631.75
    -208.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.50
    -35.30 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.10
    +7.42 (+6.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.90
    +35.30 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0049 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.25
    +4.77 (+15.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0076 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0560
    +0.2760 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,244.12
    -727.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.36
    -69.33 (-7.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,872.69
    -114.45 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada - led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring!

·7 min read

  • Roll Up To Win is back starting TODAY through April 3! There's over $100 million in prizes available to be won, new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and every Roll wins!

  • To celebrate today's launch of Roll Up To Win, we took a look back at last spring's contest to explore how Canadians had played the iconic Tims game. We found guests in Sydney, N.S., were the most committed Roll Up To Win players in Canada. They earned enough Rolls to win the most free coffees and donuts on a per capita basis compared to anywhere else in Canada!

  • Other Roll Up capitals across the country included Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.; Prince George, B.C.; Brandon, Man.; Saint John, N.B.; St. John's, N.L.; Chatham, Ont.; Charlottetown, P.E.I.; Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.; Prince Albert, Sask.; and Whitehorse, Yukon.

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Roll Up To Win is back at Tim Hortons starting today through April 3, giving Canadians a chance to win over $100 million in prizes including one of 15 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, over 900 getaways, over $15 million in gift cards and promo codes, plus about 14 million coffee and donut prizes and 45,000 $25 Tim Cards!

Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada &#x002013; led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)
Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada – led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. And every Roll is a winner!

New this year, guests will also receive an additional bonus Roll when they place an eligible mobile order on the Tims app – which means an extra prize with their order!

To celebrate today's launch of Roll Up To Win, we took a look back at last spring's contest to explore how Canadians had played the iconic Tims game. We found guests in Sydney, N.S., were the most committed Roll Up To Win players in Canada – they earned enough Rolls to win the most free coffees and donuts on a per capita basis compared to anywhere else in Canada! The next four top-Rolling cities in Canada were Saint John, N.B., Chatham, Ont., Woodstock, Ont., and Orillia, Ont.

Other Roll Up capitals across the country included Spruce Grove, Alta., Surrey, B.C., Winnipeg, Man., St. John's, N.L., Yellowknife, N.W.T., Iqaluit, Nunavut, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Joliette, Que., Saskatoon, Sask., and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Other fun Roll Up facts from last spring's contest:

  • When you play Roll Up To Win, every Roll is a winner – and there was a dizzying number of Rolls being awarded all day and night throughout the contest! Last spring, an average of more than 89,000 Rolls were earned by guests every hour during the contest period. That's an average of almost 1,500 Rolls a minute or 25 Rolls per second around the clock!

  • Who can claim to be a Roll Up "high roller?" The top 10,000 Roll Up players last spring earned at least 130 Rolls during the contest period!

  • This year we're giving away 9.8 million coffee prizes – that's enough to fill approximately TWO Olympic-sized swimming pools!

  • If you stacked up all 4.2 million of the donuts we're giving away in this year's contest you could reach the height of the CN Tower – about 193 times! That's also the equivalent of almost 18 Mount Logans, which is the highest mountain in Canada.

"We want to thank our loyal guests in Sydney and in the other Roll Up To Win capitals for being so devoted to playing Roll Up with us last year – and we're so excited to kick off another campaign today," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We know Roll Up is a huge event for our guests and with the addition of new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and over $100 million in prizes available to be won, we're giving guests more reasons than ever before to play Roll Up To Win – and once again, every Roll is a winner!"

To encourage guests who have not yet registered for Tims Rewards to get Rolling this year, they will earn 70 bonus points when they register during the Roll Up contest period and make an eligible purchase – which is enough points for a coffee or tea, or a donut, baked good or bagel.

Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.

Prizes available to be won during Roll Up To Win include:

  • 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicle – 15 to be won

  • 6-Night Vacation at Hilton hotels – 10 to be won

  • 2-Night Weekend Getaway with Hilton – 150 to be won

  • 7-Night CanaDream RV Vacation – 10 to be won

  • Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

  • Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – 100 to be won

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone – 100 to be won

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – 20 to be won

  • 1-Month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC – 150,000 to be won

  • $1,000 American Express® Prepaid Card – 234 to be won

  • Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® – 50 to be won

  • Free Cineplex® Store Digital Rental Code – 70,000 to be won

  • $10 off a Home Premiere Rental Code on Cineplex® Store – 20,000 to be won

  • $5,000 Home Hardware eGift Card – 10 to be won

  • 100 Home Hardware eGift Card – 1,000 to be won

  • The Bay $100 eGift Card – 50 to be won

  • The Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card – 100,000 to be won

  • JOURNIE Rewards Fuel for a Year card – 10 to be won

  • 7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won

  • 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won

  • $20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 20,000 to be won

  • SN NOW 3-month sports streaming subscription – 100,000 to be won

  • Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket – 250 to be won

  • Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box – 50 to be won

  • 25% Off ChillyMoose.ca Digital Promo Code – 250,000 to be won

  • $10 Crave Digital Promo Code – 100,000 to be won

  • PKG® Carry Goods Travel Essentials Bundle – 300 to be won

  • $40 Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 100,000 to be won

  • 50% Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 200,000 to be won

  • Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds – 1,500 to be won

  • 40% Off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Code – 4,000,000 to be won

  • 1-Year subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won

  • 3-Month subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won

  • $25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won

  • Coffee Prizes – more than 9.8 million to be won

  • Donut Prizes – more than 4.2 million to be won

  • Double or Triple Points on your next MO&P Order – 20,000,000 to be won

  • Tims Rewards points prizes – more than 21.7 million prizes to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win runs through April 3. All Rolls must be revealed by April 24.

About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada &#x002013; led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)
Tim Hortons reveals the Roll Up To Win capitals of Canada – led by Sydney, N.S., where guests won the most free coffees and donuts per capita last spring! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c9131.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Rupee Sinks to Record Low as India Markets Sell off on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low, while stocks and bonds also slumped as a relentless surge in oil prices darkened the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fear

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Puti

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

    Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities. The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.