U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,209.25
    -18.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.80
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +1.03 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.50
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0910
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,097.79
    +5,346.90 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.93
    +108.20 (+12.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,839.69
    +312.87 (+1.18%)
     

Tim Kinman on Empowering Companies Through Digital Transformation

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·4 min read

Tim Kinman, Vice President of Systems Digitalization at Siemens Digital Industries Software, was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

Tim Kinman was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

Tim Kinman, Vice President of Systems Digitalization at Siemens Digital Industries Software, was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.
Tim Kinman, Vice President of Systems Digitalization at Siemens Digital Industries Software, was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

Beverly Hills , March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this recent interview with Adam Torres, Tim Kinman shares how Siemens Digital Industries Software is helping companies of all sizes gain a competitive advantage through digital transformation.

Listen to the full interview of Tim Kinman with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Kinman says there’s a great need for integrated work processes across engineering disciplines, but many companies experience lag in fulfilling product demand. Gaining a competitive advantage through traditional tech-oriented approaches can be a challenge, he says, and explains that the mission at Siemens Digital Industries Software is to help customers through the digital transformation process with smart, connected products.

How did you get started in the tech industry, and how have you see business models change since then?

After completing business school, Kinman spent the first half of his career in R&D, software development, and delivery. Midway through, he says he grew more focused on helping customers use technology to transform their companies.

He notes the existence of 50 billion connected devices globally, which is, staggeringly, six times the global population. These devices are connected to 1 trillion network sensors, expected to balloon up to 45 trillion in the next 20 years. This projection, he says, is an example of the incredible pace of connectivity anticipated in the marketplace.

The automotive industry, he points out, is another example of business model disruption. “Ninety percent of new auto innovation is coming from software alone,” he says, and also points to Uber as an example of a brand that brought automobiles and mobility together. As product companies are evolving into software companies and vice versa, he says the explosion in data complexity, the connectivity to the cloud, and cybersecurity are all huge topics today, which wasn’t the case years ago.

What should companies in transformation focus on in order to grow?

“One of the most challenging parts when you are moving from a traditional product company to a software company is the workforce,” Kinman says. “You need more people in your workforce from software development. To stay competitive, you need to go through a retooling of your workforce.”

He also suggests starting with a defined set of core competencies and building a digitalization strategy around them.” Think about how you can generate more ideas and opportunities that better fit the market demands,” he advises. “It can help you make decisions earlier, sell faster, and bear lower repair costs.”

What role does Siemens Digital Industries Software play in the process of digital transformation?

The company works on the digitalization journey from its smart, lean digital factory, “connecting to the products that are either being built or designed for the line of production,” Kinman says. “Siemens is accelerating digital twin technology to help customers turn today's ideas into tomorrow's products and experience. (We) are driving the transformation across the digital enterprise, from the initial concept, through mechatronics, engineering, manufacturing, and IoT.”

Kinman’s team has worked with companies like Biointech, helping them bring their COVID vaccine production online within five months rather than a full year, as well as Airbus, for whom they provide software to design airplanes’ electrical systems.

“We’re trying to bring some specific changes in the design process, such as capturing product information to represent the system's definitions of interfaces, applying general technologies, and bringing simulation analysis,” he says.

Tell us about Siemens Xcelerator?

“With the Siemens Xcelerator, we are turning today's ideas into products,” Kinman says. He goes on to explain the digital twin, a major component of that process: “Digital twin helps create new insights and allows us to interrogate and evaluate the operation and the physic space simulation in a virtual world… representing all the models in a connected single source of information.” This, he says, provides the ability to personalize solutions and integrate them into connected ecosystems.

What’s next for you and Siemens Digital Industries?

“We are moving forward with Software as a Service (SaaS),” Kinman says, “and working to make the cloud available to everyone, be it big or small enterprises. We are also exploring how to push it out to edge computing.”

To learn more about Siemens Digital Industries Software, visit www.sw.siemens.com.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shippers Halts Cargo; U.S. Expels Diplomats: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against foreign sanctions walloping his country’s economy over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkrain

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies sent out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.