Tim Koehler Named President & Chief Operating Officer of aptihealth

·3 min read

Koehler brings deep operations and value-based care expertise to leading behavioral health provider

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the leading tech-driven behavioral healthcare provider built for higher acuity care, today announced that Tim Koehler has joined the organization as President and Chief Operating Officer.

aptihealth | Transforming Behavioral Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/aptihealth)
aptihealth | Transforming Behavioral Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/aptihealth)

Most recently, Mr. Koehler was Chief Operating Officer at Bluestone Physician Services, where he spearheaded the company's market expansion and transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, including the creation of Bluestone ACO. At Bluestone, Tim built and led teams responsible for on-site medical care for high-risk patients living in residential care settings. As CEO and founder of Bluestone ACO, Tim created one of the highest performing ACO's in the country when measured by savings per beneficiary.

Prior to Bluestone, Tim spent nearly two decades at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), the 11th ranked company on the 2022 Fortune Global 500, in executive and management roles, the last of which was as President of the Diabetes Prevention and Control Alliance (DPCA). At DPCA, Tim lead development of the business model to support all core operational functions including call center, claims, eligibility, payments, network operations, fulfillment, capacity planning, product development and a proprietary technology platform. DPCA contracted with twenty-seven UHC health plans and five non-UHC plans including three independent BCBS plans and over 350 self-funded employers.

"I am grateful to our entire aptihealth team for their dedication and hard work in helping us build a powerful, high-impact behavioral healthcare company," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "With the addition of Tim, a seasoned health care expert who brings a relentless focus and strong track record of driving growth, profitability, innovation and transformation; we are positioned well to accelerate the value we bring to all of our stakeholders," Pickett added. "Tim's success at building a value-based care business that served a difficult and complex population—similar to aptihealth's—will enable us to effectively and profitably build upon our mission to transform care."

Mr. Koehler joins aptihealth at a time of significant growth, having served more than ten thousand patients for leading national and regional health plans. aptihealth expects to more than double its patients in 2023, with a majority covered by value-based care contracts.

"From the first discussions with the team at aptihealth, I was impressed by the deep clinical science, compelling care models, and the rich and uniquely interactive technology platform the company created to serve individuals with complex behavioral healthcare needs. I am proud to be joining an organization with such a critical mission and with so many passionate employees. I look forward guiding aptihealth as it accelerates its value-based-care transformation and next stage of rapid growth."

About aptihealth
aptihealth is improving higher acuity behavioral healthcare for populations who need it most—one patient at a time. The company's virtual-first model and proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment programs give members fast, convenient access to precise, personalized care. Headquartered in Saratoga Springs and employing over 200, aptihealth has raised over $65 million in funding from leading international private equity firms. The company's care program and data insights are driving breakthroughs in mental health understanding, treatment, outcomes, and cost reduction. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-koehler-named-president--chief-operating-officer-of-aptihealth-301704597.html

SOURCE aptihealth

