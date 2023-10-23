Tim Maund, regionalism advocate who helped chart Augusta area's progress, dies at 89

Some community leaders crow about their accomplishments, real or imagined.

Not Tim Maund. There’s little to imagine. His impact is vividly real.

Maund, the first leader of a state agency that’s provided decades of development support that changed the face of the Augusta region, died Oct. 14 at age 89.

“He not only led the organization, he was the organization," former U.S. Rep. Doug Barnard said in 2000 shortly after Maund retired from his 37-year career as executive director of the Central Savannah River Area Regional Commission.

Georgia created regional commissions in the early 1960s as a way for groups of adjacent counties to better capitalize on their assets to foster and improve economic development and quality of life.

At a time when some local governments were wary of the new regionalism concept, Maund embraced it and encouraged others to as well. When he was first appointed to his post in the summer of 1962, he was the commission’s sole employee.

Maund brought public administration experience with him to Augusta, having worked briefly with the city of Columbus’ chamber of commerce after serving a short hitch in the U.S. Army at Fort Moore, then Fort Benning.

Under his decades of leadership, Maund and his staff helped local governments achieve goals they couldn’t always achieve alone. Whatever communities needed to grow – whether it was small-business loans, industrial park development, affordable housing, better utility infrastructure or even human resources assistance – the CSRARC helped cities and counties navigate seas of red tape.

Maund also helped establish the CSRA Area Agency on Aging in 1974, a group within the regional commission that helps provide community services to the CSRARC’s 13-county region. In 1979, he helped area bankers create the nonprofit CSRA Business Lending to more efficiently secure loans for Augusta-area small businesses.

Perhaps Maund’s biggest life-changing decision was choosing to enroll at Auburn University, where he met his college sweetheart and future wife, the former Carolyn Simpson. She died in 2019 after 61 years of marriage.

The Maunds’ move to Augusta gave the community a double dose of servant leadership. Like her husband, Mrs. Maund dove headfirst into civic boosterism as director of the Richmond-Columbia County March of Dimes and, for 20 years, as executive director of the American Red Cross Augusta.

In a profession where it can be easy for one person to take all the credit, Maund would have one of it. Even on the threshold of retirement, he was confident that his successor, Andy Crosson, and the commission’s staff and board of directors would continue the agency’s work.

"I have always tried to set it up so that our reputation is such that when a new person came onboard and went visiting these people that there was automatic acceptance because of our relationship – meaning the CSRA," Maund told The Columbia County News-Times in December 1999. "It wasn't a Tim Maund deal. Yes, they have identified with me over 37 years. But it's with the organization. We've always had good people."

Maund’s memorial service was held Friday at St. John United Methodist Church.

