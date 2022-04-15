U.S. markets closed

TIM - NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2021

1 min read
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2021 annual report ("Form 20-F") for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ri.tim.com.br/, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting Investor Relations Team and/or Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of TIM S.A. through the channels indicated above.

TIM S.A.
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim---notice-to-the-market---filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-in-december-31-2021-301526353.html

SOURCE TIM

