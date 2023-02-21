U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Tim Urmston, Founder and President of SEEK, Passes Torch to Courtney PeGan

·3 min read

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Urmston, Founder and President of SEEK Company, a qualitative insights and innovation consultancy, has announced his retirement effective March 31, 2023. Courtney PeGan has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of parent company, Directions Inc, to serve as President of SEEK upon his retirement and lead the division into the next era of growth, innovation, and human-centric insights.

Tim founded SEEK in 2000 to bring meaning to the marketplace and transform the brand-to-consumer relationship into a human-to-human one. Over the past twenty-three years, he has led SEEK to pioneer new ways to immerse companies into the lives of their consumers to uncover deep, empathic insights and fuel innovation. Tim is truly passionate about leadership, coaching, and investing in people to help them grow.

"The lifeblood of SEEK has always been the extraordinary humans who work here and remarkable culture we've cultivated together," said Tim. "I know that SEEK is in great hands with Courtney at the helm and will continue to thrive well into the future under her visionary and vigilant eye. I'm moving on to my next adventure with tremendous gratitude for every person who has brought their full selves to work and made their mark on SEEK and me personally. My heart is full, and I can't wait to cheer SEEK on to all that's ahead!"

Courtney PeGan was introduced to SEEK when she worked in Consumer and Market Knowledge at Proctor & Gamble. She joined the firm as Account Director in 2010 and has since served in multiple leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations. She has been instrumental in driving new business, improving portfolio diversification, and streamlining business processes and quality metrics.

Her leadership, strategic thinking, entrepreneurial nature, and devotion to people have and will continue to significantly impact SEEK and the broader Directions Inc brand.

"From my first experience as a client of SEEK almost 20 years ago, I felt a deep connection to the philosophy and mission," said Courtney. "SEEK has since been a constant source of inspiration, opportunity, and growth for my career, preparing me well for this next step. I am humbled and honored for this opportunity to serve as the SEEK President and look forward to carrying on Tim's legacy."

SEEK is a qualitative insights and innovation consultancy empathically connecting brands with the humans they serve.

Directions Inc is a collective of insights brands - Directions, SEEK, and Aimpoint Research®- offering an industry-leading suite of quantitative, qualitative, and management consulting solutions.

Directions Inc and SEEK are headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with regional offices around the country, conducting work globally.

To learn more, visit SeekCompany.com and DirectionsResearch.com, and follow SEEK and Directions Inc on LinkedIn.

Contact: Andrea Stevie
Phone: 513-651-2990
Email: 354163@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-urmston-founder-and-president-of-seek-passes-torch-to-courtney-pegan-301751300.html

SOURCE Directions Inc

