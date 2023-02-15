U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Tim Ha of VIRNECT Honored for Driving Korean Digital Transformation

·2 min read

VIRNECT CEO Tim Ha Honored for Driving Korean Digital Transformation. Ministry of Science and ICT Recognizes Contributions to the Country's Progress

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Ha, CEO of VIRNECT, a leading provider of extended reality (XR) technology solutions, has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and ICT for his contributions to Korea's digital transformation. On January 19, the Ministry commended Ha for finding innovative ways to integrate information technology into businesses and for his role in helping Korean companies expand globally through digital innovation.

Ha, who founded VIRNECT in 2016 after serving as a research professor at KAIST UVR Lab, South Korea's first augmented reality laboratory has been researching XR technologies for over a decade. Under his leadership, VIRNECT has become the only Korean company to be featured in the 2022 Stocktake of Approaches for Scaling Up InfraTech report from the G20's Infrastructure Working Group as a successful example of a practical approach to attracting financing and scaling internationally.

"This recognition is very meaningful to me," said Ha. "I founded VIRNECT with the goal of promoting industrial XR applications, and I will continue to work towards creating a better way to learn, work, and communicate through XR."

As part of its ongoing efforts to make XR technology accessible and widely adopted, VIRNECT is offering free XR content production to support the implementation of XR technology in various industrial applications. The goal of the promotion is to facilitate the incorporation of XR technology and improve knowledge management in the industrial field. To learn more about this offer, visit [www.virnect.io/free-xr-production-landing-page].

About VIRNECT

VIRNECT creates a better way to learn, work and communicate through XR. Its metaverse solution provides scalable and fast turnaround times with collaborative, end-to-end digital continuity solutions. VIRNECT has supported XR implementation in over 200 enterprises and government institutions, including LG Chemical, Samsung Electronics, KEPCO, and KAC.

For more information, visit [www.virnect.io].

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-ha-of-virnect-honored-for-driving-korean-digital-transformation-301744806.html

SOURCE VIRNECT

