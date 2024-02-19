Timber Island Plantation auction could change the 'fabric of Carrabelle' with development

Timber Island Plantation is a 35-acre peninsula on Florida’s gulf coast now up for auction.

An untouched, water-front stretch of land is up for auction within what's often called the Forgotten Coast.

Located in Carrabelle, roughly 55 miles south of Tallahassee, Timber Island Plantation is a 35-acre peninsula in rural Franklin County. The property is located where the mouth of the Carrabelle River meets Saint George Sound and the Gulf of Mexico.

Buddy Lee, president of Seven Hills Auctions, said the area is among the last parcels of undeveloped, pristine Gulf Coast beaches.

"On the west side, it's a very spectacular, beautiful peninsula that can really change the landscape and the fabric of Carrabelle and that whole area if was developed," said Lee, adding it's the only peninsula-type property on the market in Franklin County.

Carrabelle has a population of about 2,800 residents. The sleepy coastal town is best known for its offshore and freshwater fishing, boating and beaches.

Lee described the area as a place where people go to get away from the "hustle and bustle" of other Florida cities, particularly other beach communities like Destin or the Emerald Coast.

"Carrabelle is a very special place," he said. "It is a quiet place of living ... and that, I think, is the attraction."

The auction for Timber Island Plantation went live Feb. 1 and is slated to end Feb. 27. Lee said the Timber Island Plantation property could be developed for residential use, such as single family homes, or commercial use, depending on the potential buyer.

Timber Island Plantation is "neatly divided into forty-six (46) residential lots at the mouth of the Carrabelle River and The Gulf of Mexico. The property offers a stunning view from anywhere on the site," according to auction materials. "Located within Carrabelle city limits, the property has the potential for a coastal residential development community, luxury RV park and so much more."

"Whoever ends up being the developer, it could be a mixed use play, it could be a pure residential play, or even possibly, some kind of RV park," Lee said. "All of that would be subject to county approval and zoning regulations."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Timber Island Plantation property hits auction in 'Forgotten Coast'