Timber Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Conference will be held virtually with all participants joining remotely from September 13th - 15th, 2021.

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 am ET and available for the duration of the conference. The slide presentation will be posted on the Company’s website at https://www.timberpharma.com/events-and-presentation. John Koconis, Chairman and CEO, and Joe Lucchese, CFO, will also conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference.

For more information regarding the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and other sclerotic skin diseases. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, intellectual property rights, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
John Koconis
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
jkoconis@timberpharma.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com


