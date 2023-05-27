Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0575

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0575 on the 15th of June. This means the annual payment is 9.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Timbercreek Financial Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Timbercreek Financial was paying out 95% of earnings, but a comparatively small 64% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 96%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Timbercreek Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.684 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.69. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Timbercreek Financial hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Timbercreek Financial's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Timbercreek Financial's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Timbercreek Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

