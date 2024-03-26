Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0575

The board of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.0575 per share. The dividend yield will be 8.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Timbercreek Financial Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Timbercreek Financial was paying out 87% of earnings, but a comparatively small 64% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 112%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Timbercreek Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was CA$0.684, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.69. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Timbercreek Financial has only grown its earnings per share at 3.7% per annum over the past five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Timbercreek Financial's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Timbercreek Financial (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

