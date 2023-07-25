Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0575

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0575 on the 15th of August. This means the annual payment is 9.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Timbercreek Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 95% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.3%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 94% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Timbercreek Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Timbercreek Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was CA$0.684, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.69. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Timbercreek Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Timbercreek Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Timbercreek Financial has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Timbercreek Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

