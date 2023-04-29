Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.23

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of May to $0.23. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Timberland Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 13% also shows that Timberland Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Timberland Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Timberland Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.7% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Timberland Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Timberland Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is Timberland Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here