Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center Now Offers Sound Therapy for Addiction, Trauma, and Mental Health Recovery

Ancient meditative practice benefits individuals who are struggling with behavioral health conditions

Sound Healing

Sound healing bowls at Timberline Knolls

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, a nationally recognized behavioral health facility serving women and adolescent girls, recently added sound therapy to its repertoire of expressive therapies, which the center uses to help clients heal from substance use disorders, trauma, and other mental health conditions.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 2020 U.S. Survey on Drug Use and Health, 40.3 million Americans age 12 and older struggle with substance use disorders, while 52.9 million adults age 18 and older suffer from mental illness. As America’s need for behavioral health treatment continues to grow, having additional approaches like sound therapy is more essential than ever.

Timberline Knolls has been at the forefront of the behavioral health industry by offering sound therapy as another way to support its clients. The facility’s experts use crystal singing bowls in their sound healing practice, which involves circling the outer edge of the singing bowls with mallets to produce sound vibrations that create singing tones.

The sound bowls create frequencies, and a vibration emanates. Imagine waves of the ocean as the tide comes in and flows through — it washes up to a shoreline, and then pulls back. It repeats itself as the water continues to move back and forth. Sound healing is like this concept; as the vibrations of the sounds radiate from the bowls when they make the frequencies, they connect within the mind and body. The vibrations from the sounds target areas of the body, and because the body is made up of roughly 70% water, these tones connect with the body and cells like a pebble tossed on water, creating a calming effect.

“Sound healing has been very well-received by our residents,” said Elisabeth Nuesser, E-RYT, TIY, RCYT, trauma-informed yoga facilitator at Timberline Knolls. “Offering a multidisciplinary approach that incorporates holistic methods and medicine is proving to be beneficial for our residents. I recently had an experience where a resident shared an unlocked, positive memory from childhood that she couldn’t remember for years but was able to receive during sound meditation therapy.”

Story continues

Individuals who are struggling from stored trauma, tension, anxiety, stress, and depression can benefit from this type of holistic therapy. Feeling stressed, anxious, or depressed can lead to substance use, eating disorders, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This can also affect the body and fascia system and, in turn, impact a person’s ability to regulate their emotions.

“Sound bowl healing meditation ‘re-tunes’ the nervous system, restoring the mind/body connection and returning it to homeostasis,” adds Nuesser. “We know that trauma is stored on a cellular level, thus disharmony of the system occurs. Sound healing restores at a cellular level, creating relaxation and calmness. It’s a great supplemental addition to group and individual talk therapy.”

About Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com



