It’s time to abolish the virtue-signalling CBI

Organisations that don't embrace progressive values and adopt “a central sense of purpose” and “a commitment to better employee lives” will lose the war for talent.



That was the sage-like advice that Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), had for its members in a virtue-signalling “go woke or go broke” speech just days before he was forced to temporarily step aside amid allegations of misconduct towards a colleague.



If those words quickly rang hollow after an independent investigation was launched into Danker’s behaviour, they look positively preposterous now following fresh allegations of rape, sexual assault and other inappropriate behaviour against a slew of senior managers at Britain’s biggest business lobby group.



One female employee claims she was raped at CBI staff party four years ago, according to The Guardian. Others have claimed a “toxic culture” of “unchecked misogyny” exists at the CBI. More than a dozen women claim to have been victims of various forms of sexual misconduct by senior figures – at an organisation that likes to preach about the importance of “inclusion strategies” – leaving the CBI engulfed in a scandal that it may struggle to recover from.



It goes without saying that the allegations are a fatal blow to the CBI’s desperate efforts to promote itself as a champion of progressive values and diversity. They expose the hypocrisy not just of the CBI but corporate Britain’s obsession with talking about ethics endlessly and to the point of tedium, without actually practicing what so many preach.



But it threatens to quickly spiral into an existential crisis for the CBI as members, and the wider establishment, either distance themselves from it or sever ties altogether. So far, there is only evidence of the former. Andrew Bailey pulled out of the CBI’s flagship annual dinner next month, where he was due to address hundreds of business executives. The no-show has forced it to pause all external events. The Treasury has also put on hold all engagement with the lobby group.

Snubs don’t come much more high profile than the Governor of the Bank of England and the Chancellor. It would be a shock if some big-named members aren’t in the process of rapidly evaluating their association too.

In fact, it would be an act of cowardice if every single company that pays an annual stipend to the CBI doesn’t do the same, at least until an enquiry led by law firm Fox Williams is concluded.

But there is now a broader question to be asked about whether the CBI has outlived its purpose. The organisation presents itself as the voice of private sector Britain but there has long been a sense that all it really does is stand up for a few vested interests that pay the largest fees, such as the big banks and supermarkets. It’s everything that’s wrong with the corporate establishment today – the CBI masquerades as pro-growth but too often gives the impression that it is in hock to its members’ interests.



It is a throwback from a different age, when the direction of the economy was decided by a corporatist triumvirate of the Government, the trade unions, and industry, with the latter’s view articulated by the CBI. That clubby world no longer exists, at least not in the same way.



The idea that the Government would sit around the table with any of the major trade unions these days, particularly after the damage they have inflicted on the economy, is obviously nonsense. And ever since the EU referendum, ministers seem far less inclined to listen to big business as well.



Boris Johnson’s “f--- business” remark signalled an end to any suggestions of a love-in but it was the largely pro-Remain stance of most major companies, with the CBI as the enthusiastic mouthpiece, that had triggered the breakdown in relations between UK plc and No 10 in the first place. Indeed it was a question about warnings from business about the consequences of no deal that prompted Johnson’s undiplomatic outburst.

The CBI’s vocal opposition to Brexit, under previous boss Carolyn Fairbairn, long after it was clear that Britain’s departure from Europe was a fait accompli, completely alienated the Tory party. Eventually the CBI relented, but only up to a point, switching a relentless campaign to stay in Europe to calls for a “good Brexit”.



Danker, to his credit, has tried to reset relations but the saga has left the CBI with a reputation as an organisation that is deeply resistant to change because the status quo tends to serve its members so well. With such a patchy record it’s not clear why any small businesses would choose to remain a member, other than force of habit perhaps.



But the latest turmoil raises the question of why the FTSE 100 companies would still want to. Such is the sheep-like mentality of big business that it would probably only take one or two high profile departures to quickly turn into a full-blown exodus. Demands for reassurances from the likes of Marks & Spencer and Rolls-Royce that the allegations are being taken seriously suggest some are at least seriously considering their positions.



Perhaps it's time to put the CBI out of its misery. Yet given its Royal Charter, that may not be so easy. At the very least, there needs to be a clear out of senior management, and a complete cultural overhaul, complete with rebranding and new name, if the CBI is to stand any chance of surviving this latest setback.