This time around, Salem finds less resistance to consolidating fire department

Sep. 21—SALEM — Amid amplified allegations of dysfunction at Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company, a consulting firm is once again recommending the consolidation of the town's two volunteer fire companies under a paid chief.

The report from New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources Inc., presented at a special Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday, comes nine years after a different set of consultants from the firm made the same recommendation.

Donald P. Bliss, a consultant with 34 years' experience as a firefighter and a chief, said the Gardner Lake company exhibits "patterns of dysfunction" that include failing to replace its outdated ambulance and diverting ambulance transport revenue to cover litigation costs in its continuing fight against the town.

Unlike reaction to the 2014 report, which included resistance from firefighters like then-Gardner Lake Chief Jim Savalle, feedback so far has been muted.

Selectman Kevin Lyden, who was in the town's top spot when the firm initially recommended consolidation, said he saw "a lot of resistance" the first time around that he didn't see at Wednesday's meeting.

"I think what's happened, for one thing, is people are accepting the fact we have to change," he said.

Bliss introduced the study to roughly 75 people at at the Congregational Church of Salem. He described a unified framework that would maintain the Gardner Lake firehouse and the one run by the Salem Volunteer Fire Company, but would put a single full-time chief at the helm of a new Salem Fire-EMS Department to ensure policies and procedures are consistent throughout.

The town owns the Salem fire station and is responsible for buying and maintaining all fire apparatus and equipment outside of the ambulance. The Gardner Lake organization, which owns its fire station and ambulance, is in charge of billing patients and collecting payments.

Bliss said Gardner Lake has not provided the town with audits of its financial statements, which raises questions about "whether or not those funds have been properly handled and appropriated."

Current Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company Chief Pete Silva during the public comment portion of the meeting said members "look forward to working with the town" to explore the recommendations and see "how they all play out."

"To ease everybody's mind in the town, the ambulance is fully operational and well maintained," he said.

But Bliss identified replacing the 11-year-old ambulance as the most pressing need in town. He also recommended obtaining a backup ambulance, which could be purchased second-hand or shared with nearby towns to keep down costs.

"We're concerned there could be a catastrophic failure of that existing ambulance, and hopefully not when a patient is in the ambulance," he said.

In one of the most damning sections of the report, Bliss and two colleagues with extensive experience in fire services said they'd never seen a community where the leadership of a fire company has expressed "so much bitterness about perceived wrongs and injustices, particularly when the town has demonstrated significant good faith efforts to move forward with positive support of the town's fire and EMS services."

In a lawsuit against the town filed more than three years ago by the Gardner Lake fire company, the group's Board of Directors sought to recoup funds related to wage issues involving a dispute over former First Selectman Kevin Lyden's decision to bar paid firefighters from also serving as volunteers. The decision was based on the town attorney's interpretation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, according to Lyden.

Last year, an internal investigation by the law firm Rose Kallor resulted in a decision from the Board of Selectmen to keep the town's two, full-time paid firefighters stationed at the Salem Volunteer Fire Company, where they'd been been since they filed complaints with the town about how they were being treated by Gardner Lake volunteers.

Then town human resources and finance director Lisa Jablonski in February sued Savalle and Gardner Lake board member Stephen Philopena for slander related to sexual comments about her that she described as disgusting, demeaning and false.

Both lawsuits are still pending.

Bliss characterized the controversy as a cloud hanging over the community that's distracting the Gardner Lake organization from its primary public safety responsibilities and exacerbating one of the largest issues in firefighting today: a lack of volunteers.

He said the allegations affect Gardner Lake's ability to attract members and to retain the ones they have, "because who wants to stick around when there's all these disagreements between an important part of the community and the community itself."

Salem Volunteer Fire Company Chief Gene Maiorano told selectmen he's happy with the report as long as both fire companies are able to retain their names. The report had recommended rebranding them as Salem Fire-EMS Company 1 and Salem Fire-EMS Company 2.

Maiorano joined the volunteer ranks 57 years ago as part of the Salem Volunteer Fire Company.

"I expect our names to stay on the truck," he said.

Resident Tony Griggs said a lot of issues raised in the report have remained the same over the years.

"My fear is that this great report, probably greater than the one that was done in 2014, will just lie fallow and nothing will happen," he said.

Among recommendations in the previous report were creating uniform policies and conducting all training jointly as ways to promote cohesion. Back then, the report said the two departments showed a strong sense of competition "that teeters on the brink of 'us versus them,'" a dynamic the consultants described as increasingly counterproductive and destructive.

First Selectman Ed Chmielewski vowed to look into the recommendations with the volunteer fire chiefs, fire marshals, emergency management officials and the Board of Finance in coming up with a final plan that works for the town.

"My commitment to you is that it will be done and it will be done in a timely fashion, because we have the team to do it," he said.

