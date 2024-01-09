Is This the Right Time to Buy Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock?

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Select Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 14.61% in the fourth quarter compared to an 11.69 % return for the S&P 500 Index. For the calendar year, the fund returned 43.00% compared to 26.29% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Select Fund featured stocks such as Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC). Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management solution provider. On January 8, 2024, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) stock closed at $204.14 per share. One-month return of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was 7.76%, and its shares lost 31.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has a market capitalization of $11.779 billion.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Select Fund stated the following regarding Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC):

"Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is an Oklahoma City-based payroll and human capital management software company led by founder and CEO Chad Richison. For years, Paycom has traded at a premium multiple thanks to its rare combination of fast growth and high profit margins. Under Mr. Richison’s leadership, Paycom has grown revenue at more than 30% per year for the last decade and currently produces high-20s operating profit margins. Recently, though, an operational misstep related to the rollout of a new product caused revenue growth to slow and sent the stock down 40%. Paycom now trades near its all-time low revenue multiple and at a discount to the broader software industry. We believe the recent operational issue will prove temporary and that Paycom’s superior profitability and favorable long-term growth prospects justify a premium valuation relative to industry peers. We view today’s discount as an opportunity to invest in a great company at a reasonable price."

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) at the end of third quarter which was 40 in the previous quarter.

