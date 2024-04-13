Is It Time To Consider Buying Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)?

While Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 12% on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Accel Entertainment’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Accel Entertainment?

According to our valuation model, Accel Entertainment seems to be fairly priced at around 3.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Accel Entertainment today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $11.43, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Accel Entertainment’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Accel Entertainment?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Accel Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ACEL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACEL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Accel Entertainment, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

