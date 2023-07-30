Is It Time To Consider Buying Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Adobe’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Adobe Worth?

According to my valuation model, Adobe seems to be fairly priced at around 7.89% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adobe today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $490.18, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Adobe’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Adobe generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 62% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Adobe. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADBE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADBE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Adobe at this point in time. For example - Adobe has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Adobe, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

