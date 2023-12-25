Is It Time To Consider Buying AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at AGCO’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is AGCO Worth?

Good news, investors! AGCO is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $170.08, but it is currently trading at US$122 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because AGCO’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of AGCO look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for AGCO. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AGCO is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AGCO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGCO for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AGCO and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in AGCO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

