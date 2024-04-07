Is It Time To Consider Buying Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)?

Let's talk about the popular Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$86.27 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$74.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Alimentation Couche-Tard's current trading price of CA$75.45 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alimentation Couche-Tard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Alimentation Couche-Tard?

Great news for investors – Alimentation Couche-Tard is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$109.39, but it is currently trading at CA$75.45 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Alimentation Couche-Tard generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Alimentation Couche-Tard's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ATD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Alimentation Couche-Tard has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

