Is It Time To Consider Buying Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Amazon.com’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Amazon.com Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Amazon.com today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $133.13, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Amazon.com’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Amazon.com generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Amazon.com's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMZN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMZN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Amazon.com has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Amazon.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

