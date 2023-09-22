Is It Time To Consider Buying Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG)?

While Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Autosports Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Autosports Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Autosports Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$2.95, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Autosports Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Autosports Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Autosports Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASG’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Autosports Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Autosports Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Autosports Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

