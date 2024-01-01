Is It Time To Consider Buying Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)?

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 48% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Azenta’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Azenta Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 6.33% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Azenta today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $61.26, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Azenta’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Azenta generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Azenta. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, AZTA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AZTA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on AZTA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

