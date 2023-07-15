Is It Time To Consider Buying B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)?

While B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at B&M European Value Retail’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In B&M European Value Retail?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy B&M European Value Retail today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £6.09, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because B&M European Value Retail’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will B&M European Value Retail generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. B&M European Value Retail's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BME’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BME, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

