Is It Time To Consider Buying BASF SE (ETR:BAS)?

Let's talk about the popular BASF SE (ETR:BAS). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the XTRA over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at BASF’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is BASF Worth?

Great news for investors – BASF is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €62.84, but it is currently trading at €49.31 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, BASF’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from BASF?

XTRA:BAS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 17th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for BASF. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BAS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BAS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BAS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for BASF (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in BASF, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

