Is It Time To Consider Buying Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)?

While Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Bellway’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Bellway?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bellway’s ratio of 12.41x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.73x, which means if you buy Bellway today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Bellway should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bellway’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bellway?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bellway. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BWY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BWY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BWY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BWY, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bellway at this point in time. Be aware that Bellway is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

If you are no longer interested in Bellway, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

