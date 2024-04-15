Is It Time To Consider Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)?

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Benchmark Electronics’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Benchmark Electronics Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Benchmark Electronics’s ratio of 16.41x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.81x, which means if you buy Benchmark Electronics today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Benchmark Electronics should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Benchmark Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Benchmark Electronics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Benchmark Electronics' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BHE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BHE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BHE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BHE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Benchmark Electronics, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Benchmark Electronics, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

