Is It Time To Consider Buying BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine BILL Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is BILL Holdings Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy BILL Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $74.66, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since BILL Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will BILL Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. BILL Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BILL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BILL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that BILL Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in BILL Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

