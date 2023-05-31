Is It Time To Consider Buying Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$503 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$364. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bio-Rad Laboratories' current trading price of US$380 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Bio-Rad Laboratories Worth?

According to my valuation model, Bio-Rad Laboratories seems to be fairly priced at around 0.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bio-Rad Laboratories today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $382.33, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Bio-Rad Laboratories look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Bio-Rad Laboratories. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BIO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

