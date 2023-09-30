Is It Time To Consider Buying Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)?

While Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Boise Cascade’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Boise Cascade?

According to my valuation model, Boise Cascade seems to be fairly priced at around 8.80% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boise Cascade today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $94.71, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Boise Cascade’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Boise Cascade?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Boise Cascade, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BCC seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BCC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BCC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Boise Cascade is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

