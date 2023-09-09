Is It Time To Consider Buying The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER)?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.61 and falling to the lows of UK£0.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brighton Pier Group's current trading price of UK£0.45 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brighton Pier Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Brighton Pier Group Worth?

According to my valuation model, Brighton Pier Group seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Brighton Pier Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.55, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Brighton Pier Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Brighton Pier Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Brighton Pier Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PIER seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PIER for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on PIER should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Brighton Pier Group you should be aware of.

