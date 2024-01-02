Is It Time To Consider Buying Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN)?

While Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Burckhardt Compression Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Still Cheap?

Burckhardt Compression Holding is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Burckhardt Compression Holding’s ratio of 22.09x is above its peer average of 15.95x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Machinery industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Burckhardt Compression Holding’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Burckhardt Compression Holding?

SWX:BCHN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Burckhardt Compression Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BCHN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BCHN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BCHN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BCHN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Burckhardt Compression Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Burckhardt Compression Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

