Is It Time To Consider Buying Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)?

Let's talk about the popular Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Chipotle Mexican Grill?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s ratio of 64.84x is above its peer average of 20.47x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Hospitality industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Chipotle Mexican Grill?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 71% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Chipotle Mexican Grill. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CMG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CMG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill and you'll want to know about it.

