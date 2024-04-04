Is It Time To Consider Buying Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)?

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cloudflare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cloudflare?

According to our valuation model, Cloudflare seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cloudflare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $105.58, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cloudflare’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cloudflare look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cloudflare's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NET, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Cloudflare, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cloudflare, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Cloudflare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

